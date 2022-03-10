Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.90. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $172.84 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

