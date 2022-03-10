Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.