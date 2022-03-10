Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

