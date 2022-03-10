Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.57 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,280,000 after buying an additional 120,443 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.89 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

