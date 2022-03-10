Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $164.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.