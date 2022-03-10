Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

