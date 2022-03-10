Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.50

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$17.40, with a volume of 8255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.87. The firm has a market cap of C$463.37 million and a PE ratio of -120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.