Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.50

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$17.40, with a volume of 8255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.87. The firm has a market cap of C$463.37 million and a PE ratio of -120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

