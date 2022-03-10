Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIDE stock remained flat at $$2.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 153,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.