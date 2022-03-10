Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

LBPH stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

