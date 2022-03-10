Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,302.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.43 or 0.06524215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00256210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00738263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00067204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00445445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00348054 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

