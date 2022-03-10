Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/7/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $521.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/28/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $467.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $365.00 to $415.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $400.00 to $445.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $445.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $387.00 to $401.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $379.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
