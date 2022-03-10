LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,465.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $779,201.91 and approximately $2,465.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00292433 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004120 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.25 or 0.01213457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002976 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.