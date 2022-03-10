Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $877,712.45 and $210,942.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,255,279 coins and its circulating supply is 23,179,852 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.