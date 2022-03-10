LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveRamp.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of RAMP traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 383,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,378. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

