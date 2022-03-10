Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,507 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $618.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.