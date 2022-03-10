Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.23. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

