Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.57. 22,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

