Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5,271.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,975. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.