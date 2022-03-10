Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,711,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $13.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.39 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.