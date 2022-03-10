Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,674. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.