Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 4,398 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. 61,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

