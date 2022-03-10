Linda R. Evans Sells 1,122 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 171.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.