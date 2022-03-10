Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. 4,341,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,979. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

