Lincoln Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $222.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average of $250.40. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $208.24 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

