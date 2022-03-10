Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to C$83.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LIMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of Linamar stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. Linamar has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.