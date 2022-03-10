Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

