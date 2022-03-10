LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 324.24% from the company’s previous close.

LFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LFMD stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,476. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,986,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 205,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.