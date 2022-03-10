LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 324.24% from the company’s previous close.
LFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
LFMD stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,476. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.71.
LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeMD (LFMD)
