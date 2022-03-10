LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of LHCG traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,578. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

