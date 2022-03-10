LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.40.
Shares of LHCG traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,578. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.
In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
