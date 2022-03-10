Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 343 ($4.49) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.39) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 253.70 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.80. The firm has a market cap of £15.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($2,998.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

