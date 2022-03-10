Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.32) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 336.75 ($4.41).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 253.60 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($2,998.03). Insiders purchased a total of 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

