Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,266 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FIVN opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Five9 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.