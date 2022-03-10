Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lear by 116,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Lear by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lear by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.07. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

Lear Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.