Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $15.64. Latham Group shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 4,529 shares trading hands.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

