Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells $76,769.28 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $76,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carol Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

