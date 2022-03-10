Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,341 shares during the quarter. Ladder Capital comprises about 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

