La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 128,632 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

