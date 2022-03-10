L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $255.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.36. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

