KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 96.1% in February

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,739,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KYN Capital Group stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 370,050,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,986,039. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.01.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

