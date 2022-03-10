Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 57,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $471.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.