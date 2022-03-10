KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Up 0.5%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €73.80 ($80.22) and last traded at €73.60 ($80.00). Approximately 3,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.20 ($79.57).

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -193.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

