Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Issues Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%.
Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,842. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 838.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
