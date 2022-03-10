Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Issues Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,842. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 838.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

