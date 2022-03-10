Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

