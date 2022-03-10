Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,322 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,513 shares of company stock worth $55,335,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $275.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

