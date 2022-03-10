Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $948.48 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,086.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,383.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

