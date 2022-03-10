Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

