Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

