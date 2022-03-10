Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.