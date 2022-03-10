Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 598.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,786,951. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $245.23 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.