Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

