Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.